OUR VIEW: Easter a celebration, suggestion, inspiration

There hasn’t been this much uncertainty about an Easter Sunday since the first one.

Political polarization. The classification of people by wealth, race or religion. General unrest.

Feel familiar? It should. We’re not only experiencing them now, we’ve absorbed through the story of Easter what the feelings of Jesus and his followers must have been.

Easter Sunday is the day Christians celebrate the resurrection of Jesus. The time of year the event is marked combines with the story – rebirth, refreshment, renewal, a different future.

“Hopes spring eternal in the human breast,” as Alexander Pope wrote in 1732. Pope’s life was considerably less than desirable. Kept out of England’s public schools because of his Catholicism, Pope soldiered through a crippling trampling and tuberculosis of the spine and taught himself Latin, Greek, French and Italian. But he became a paragon of positive thinking, and remains so three centuries later.

Easter is a celebration, a suggestion and an inspiration.