OUR VIEW: Enjoy recreation, but be aware of your surroundings

Amid a pandemic, the least we can ask for is the opportunity to enjoy what few activities we’re able to do. Swimming is out, along with playground and gym time, movies, casual shopping and gathering restaurants and drinking establishments.
But we can still, and are encouraged to, enjoy outdoors. Walking, running, bicycling, motorcycling, driving a car and using vehicles on the water are all recreations we can enjoy.
But we also have to be careful. Perhaps we’ve turned lackadaisical because we’ve been focusing on other things for months. Maybe we’re taking more casual attitudes about dress and timeliness and taking those outside with us. Maybe the absence of the transformation from spring to summer has thrown our internal clocks out of order.
Regardless of the reason, at least anecdotal evidence indicates some sloppiness in all area of transportation. We might not realize how close we’re coming to causing damage to one another.
When you’re walking or running, be aware of your surroundings. If you’re on the road, be aware that automobile traffic hasn’t vanished. That goes double if you’re walking with someone and talking. Don’t lose track of where you are. If you have some top-notch headphones, remember that there are some noises you don’t want cancelled when outdoors.
Two wheels or four, be aware of what’s coming at you and how you’re approaching others. Some of us are still numb from the shutdown, and responsibly handling a vehicle may not yet be a reacquired skill set. Look out for the other people. They may be even more out of practice than you. And as much as we dislike the idea of scolding, slow down. Speed limits around town are what they are for reasons,
Be especially careful when enjoying Lake Decatur or wherever you’ll be enjoying water recreation. Water is a potential hazard in the best situations, but becomes more dangerous when approached casually. Be certain everyone in your party is equipped to handle trouble, especially the youngsters who aren’t water veterans. That goes for whether you’re fishing, boating, using personal watercraft, or any of the other pleasures you might enjoy on the water.
As we go off using our mobility, or that of our wheels and/or engines, let’s resolve to keep our eyes open, our wits about us and our focus on safety. We need as many of us as possible to get through this. If only just to see what the other side of our current adventure looks like.
