OUR VIEW: Enjoy recreation, but be aware of your surroundings

Amid a pandemic, the least we can ask for is the opportunity to enjoy what few activities we’re able to do. Swimming is out, along with playground and gym time, movies, casual shopping and gathering restaurants and drinking establishments.

But we can still, and are encouraged to, enjoy outdoors. Walking, running, bicycling, motorcycling, driving a car and using vehicles on the water are all recreations we can enjoy.

But we also have to be careful. Perhaps we’ve turned lackadaisical because we’ve been focusing on other things for months. Maybe we’re taking more casual attitudes about dress and timeliness and taking those outside with us. Maybe the absence of the transformation from spring to summer has thrown our internal clocks out of order.

Regardless of the reason, at least anecdotal evidence indicates some sloppiness in all area of transportation. We might not realize how close we’re coming to causing damage to one another.

When you’re walking or running, be aware of your surroundings. If you’re on the road, be aware that automobile traffic hasn’t vanished. That goes double if you’re walking with someone and talking. Don’t lose track of where you are. If you have some top-notch headphones, remember that there are some noises you don’t want cancelled when outdoors.