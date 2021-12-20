OUR VIEW: Enjoy your own special way of marking Christmas

We’ve reached the time of year when gifts are traditionally exchanged with friends, family and loved ones.

The traditional Christmas scene comes the morning of the day. Kids wake up earlier than any other day of the year, and many see a scene their exhausted parents worked all night to achieve. With Santa Claus, of course.

Other families make a tradition out of church services followed by gift exchanges, either on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day. For a few people in our office, Christmas Eve is for immediate family, and consists of church, gift exchanges, one nice family photo with everyone dressed in their finest. Christmas is a day for travel to see close family. Sometimes the weekend can be used to make extra distance or additional trips.

Christmas being on a Saturday this year may scuttle a few of those traditions.

COVID has sidelined many of our Christmas traditions, and some experts have declared this holiday season could be even worse than the winter of 2020-2021. The numbers haven’t improved anyway, and we’ve seen signs of the possibility of more restrictions. Which will inevitably lead to more complaints, controversy and finger pointing.

At least there’s been no national election this year.

We sincerely hope everyone is able to celebrate in the fashion they like, in person or virtually, visually or via text.

Travel safely, use common sense in public, and try to enjoy and share the spirit of the season.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0