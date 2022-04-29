OUR VIEW: Even Celebration demise brings out heroes

The story of Decatur Celebration took another step toward conclusion this week.

The latest court documents filed by trustee Jeffrey D. Richardson indicate there isn't much left of any value.

The bankruptcy trustee is asking the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of Illinois for permission to hand over, free, items that have been stored at the premises of Decatur RAS, LLC, a business rental firm, to Decatur RAS owner Phillip Pugsley.

Pugsley wants to free up the storage space so a renter can take over. He had allowed the street festival have free storage space from him for years.

Decatur Celebration was founded in 1986 as the “Midwest’s Most Exciting Family Street Festival.” It held its last event in 2019 and then filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy in June 2021. The Celebration had initially listed assets of just $14,500 and debts and liabilities adding up to more than $81,000.

Richardson, in a court filing, lists the stored materials as “a forklift in need of repairs, fencing, signs, homemade booths, a portable banding machine, repair tools and supplies used in the festival such as numerous used ‘Igloo’ type coolers, repair parts and a minimal amount of low quality office furniture in poor shape.”

The trustee said, “I have personally inspected all of the remaining property, and it is my opinion that the value of the remaining property is minimal and certainly less than any administrative claim which Decatur RAS, LLC could pursue against the bankruptcy estate.”

Pugsley described most of what is left behind as “garbage” and likely to cost him money to get rid of it.

But Pugsley has no regrets or frustration. He says he was happy to help out Decatur Celebration. He also allowed use of his property for the event's "Scream" haunted house fundraiser, which enjoyed its own successful run.

Pugsley is one of the many people in Decatur who contributed to Celebration without demanding credit or compensation.

That's one of the sad realities of the conclusion of the event. Any number of people who just wanted to help joined together to key the event's three-plus-decade run.

Celebration was important to everyone like Phillip Pugsley, people who just wanted to help.

We sincerely hope those people find new outlets for that giving spirit. That's a significant amount of what made Decatur Celebration special.

