OUR VIEW; Even through 2020's travails, there are positives

• Chocolate. Or something else sweet. Or something fried. On this day, we celebrate our plenty. We should enjoy it as much as we're able as well as be thankful. Who says a double cheeseburger can’t be a Thanksgiving feast.

• Sports and entertainment. We can spend other days fretting about the triviality of our amusements and distractions. If today can be a day to be overwhelmed by football, or Hallmark movies, or game shows, or video games, or anything that we enjoy, we can fret about the negatives of our pleasures at a later date. Or ignore the negatives altogether and remind ourselves we can still receive rewards for surviving the year.

• Pets. We might take our critters for granted. We shouldn't. They don't ask much of us, and give so much in return.

• Your support group. We all need one, and we're fortunate to have them. Again, thank them directly. It can't be overdone.

Put to use the start of the proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln that created Thanksgiving Day. The document was written by William Seward, Lincoln’s secretary of state, and signed by Lincoln on Oct. 3, 1863.

It begins: