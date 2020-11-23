OUR VIEW; Even through 2020's travails, there are positives

Setting aside a day to give thanks is one of our country's finest traditions. We should share pride in this day, and ponder the things for which we all – every race, every gender, every nationality, every religion – are thankful.
Things are different this year, of course. A significant number of us are foregoing our tradition of large family gatherings and opting for a downsized version of the holiday. We’re not mapping out plans for a Black Friday shopping charge. COVID-19 long ago eliminated any possibility of an area football team playing for a high school state championship.
Some things won’t change, however. Thanksgiving is a day for indulgence, and many of us will overdose on food and/or football. But here's hope all of us are able to take a break from whatever is occupying our attention and ponder some of the things for which we're thankful.
• Family and friends. Taking either for granted is easy. Especially now, remember them, and don't be afraid to remind them how you feel. Just think of how you feel when someone randomly checks in on you. You can give dozens of people that same feeling with just a call, email, text or note saying “Hi, I am thankful for you.”
• Servicemen and servicewomen, past and present. Thank them for their service, and remind them of the assistance groups available. We continue to learn that members of our military aren't always taken care of or appreciated after their return. This is one of our country's greatest shames. Don't wait for them to ask for help. Let’s do our best to make sure they know they’re remembered.
• Freedom. Living in a country where criticism of the government results in arguments instead of jail is something that earns gratitude. Living in a country where our ability and opportunity to worship as we wish is a privilege.
• A roof, a warm bed and a reasonably full pantry. Some of us have more or less than others. But once we see those who have little and aren't sure where they're sleeping next, our abodes become far more precious.
• Technology and our ability to afford and use it. Not so long ago, the idea of being able to carry in our pocket a small computer holding the entirety of man's knowledge along with thousands of photographs, hundreds of songs and dozens of movies was the stuff of science fiction. Today, we have abundant options and opportunities.
• The things that make us laugh. It can be something we see, hear, think or conceive. Laughter is mankind’s most joyous sound.
• Law enforcement. The police in our Decatur region work tirelessly to make sure we stay safe. That job has become more difficult this year for a variety of reasons, be it public criticism or the pandemic or people on the street with raised outrage levels.
• Health care workers. Many of them are on the frontlines of this pandemic, putting in long hours in uncomfortable but necessary protective gear. Some have even separated themselves from their families, in fear of exposing them to COVID-19.
• Chocolate. Or something else sweet. Or something fried. On this day, we celebrate our plenty. We should enjoy it as much as we're able as well as be thankful. Who says a double cheeseburger can’t be a Thanksgiving feast.
• Sports and entertainment. We can spend other days fretting about the triviality of our amusements and distractions. If today can be a day to be overwhelmed by football, or Hallmark movies, or game shows, or video games, or anything that we enjoy, we can fret about the negatives of our pleasures at a later date. Or ignore the negatives altogether and remind ourselves we can still receive rewards for surviving the year.
• Pets. We might take our critters for granted. We shouldn't. They don't ask much of us, and give so much in return.
• Your support group. We all need one, and we're fortunate to have them. Again, thank them directly. It can't be overdone.
Put to use the start of the proclamation by President Abraham Lincoln that created Thanksgiving Day. The document was written by William Seward, Lincoln’s secretary of state, and signed by Lincoln on Oct. 3, 1863.
It begins:
"The year that is drawing towards its close has been filled with the blessings of fruitful fields and healthful skies. To these bounties, which are so constantly enjoyed that we are prone to forget the source from which they come, others have been added, which are of so extraordinary a nature that they cannot fail to penetrate and soften even the heart which is habitually insensible to the ever watchful providence of Almighty God.”
Happy Thanksgiving. We are thankful for all of you.
