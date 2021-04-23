OUR VIEW: Excited about Mount Zion, Decatur water parks

Seeing the progress on water parks in our area brings smiles to the face of anyone excited about the idea of water recreation.

Fletcher Park, located at the south area of the village near Mount Zion Intermediate and the Mount Zion High schools, has been a place of recreation since 2011. In the works for nearly eight years, a splash pad is part of the Fletcher Park Master Plan. Ground was broken for it this week.

Work on the Decatur Park District's Splash Cove — featuring multiple pools, slides and other features — is nearing completion along U.S. 36 next to the Overlook Adventure complex.

Splash Cove has been a long time coming, between construction delays and COVID-19-related concerns. Any kind of shared public recreation has been a long time coming. We never would have guessed we missed the volume and splashing.

Mount Zion’s park commission hopes to have the splash pad ready for the public within 90 days. Cost of the feature is estimated to be nearly $750,000. The state grant matched the village's contribution for funding the Splash Pad.

Summer is approaching and long-awaited. We were cheated out of last year’s, after all. Here’s hoping we get to enjoy these parks sooner than later.

