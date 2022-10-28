OUR VIEW: Exemplary work by law enforcement

Police camera footage looks significantly different when it’s on a street you know and may also involve people you know.

This week, body camera video footage shows Decatur police officers and a Macon County Sheriff's deputy in a shooting incident that resulted in two wounded officers and a suspect killed after opening fire on the officers.

We’ve become accustomed to the style of footage. Officers run, and the image is jumpy. As the footage steadies, we grow tense, awaiting the conclusion of a showdown.

But as is the case with so many video reveals, we can’t help realizing the intent of the actions of every person we see. We’re not watching a video game. We’re watching people die and cling to life in the most real sense.

The four officers involved in the gunfight were identified as Sgt. Timothy Wittmer, Officer Austin Bowman and Officer Ryan Ricker with the city, and Sheriff's Deputy Travis Wolfe, who is also the son of Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe and WAND-TV reporter Doug Wolfe.

Wittmer, a 15-year veteran of the city department, was shot multiple times and Bowman, who has served for two years, suffered one wound. Both officers were released from the hospital to recover from their wounds.

Jamontey O. Neal, 32, of Decatur, was killed in the incident.

First, we reiterate how grateful as citizens we are for the efforts of law enforcement. We understand that as positions go unfilled and as people become more one-sided in their views, police work isn’t always greeted with the gratefulness we should show.

Second, we recognize the pain and trepidation felt by law enforcement co-workers and family. Along with the officers, those people understand that any moment could turn from driving on patrol to a potentially fatal engagement. We’ve experienced enough from those survivors to know that fear and pain are both quite real.

Third, we recognize and appreciate the transparency in communicating information about this incident to the public. At the earliest opportunity, Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel faced microphones and cameras and delivered first the initial reports about the incident and officers, then did the same as the videos of the shooting were released.

At that first news conference, Brandel also took the unusual step of releasing a picture of part of Wittmer's patrol uniform, which showed the embroidered department shoulder badge stained crimson with his blood.

"Although it may be difficult to look at, it should serve as a reminder to this community, our state and our country, of the level of dedication police officers have, and their willingness to sacrifice their very lives to keep our communities safe," said Brandel.

Agreed. Looking is difficult, but is necessary.

The Decatur officers who confronted Neal are part of the police department's Community Action Team which targets criminals with illegal guns. Brandel, speaking at a news conference to release the videos, said officers had been tipped off that Neal, who has previously served a 15-year sentence for offenses that included gun crime, was armed.

Brandel also said the eight-strong CAT team, along with the police Street Crimes Unit, has seized 73 illegally-possessed guns since May.

"Without a doubt, I am certain they have prevented numerous shootings and homicides within our city," said Brandel.

The death of a person is tragic. More tragic would have been the deaths of additional people, officers or citizens.