OUR VIEW: Farm Progress extension showcases Decatur's value

Being wanted feels good. We got that feeling last month when the Farm Progress Show agreed it will continue to call Decatur home.

Farm Progress announced Wednesday that it has extended its contract through 2031 with Brush College, LLC, to continue as a biennial location for the outdoor agricultural showcase that attracts visitors from around the world.

Decaturites can sometimes feel abandoned as annual gatherings go by the wayside. But we all forget too often the diverse groups that find homes here.

Where else should a Farm Progress show be held outside of an area known for its agriculture, its investment in education and its ongoing growth on the technical end? Farm Progress has an effect on everyone in Central Illinois, whether they realize it or not.

The show alternates between sites in Decatur -- at Progress City USA, adjacent to Richland Community College -- and in Boone, Iowa. The next show in Decatur is Aug. 29–31, 2023.

The first show at Decatur's permanent site, which was initially built in just 305 days, was held in 2005 and since then has continued to grow.

The three-day event attracts thousands of visitors, in addition to crews and exhibitors who arrive more than a month before the show and several weeks after.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0