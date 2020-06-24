OUR VIEW: Fireworks arrive annoyingly early

We cannot ignore the similarity in sound between some fireworks and some weapons.

And we’re also not going to ignore the trauma the noises (and sometimes the actual physical shaking) from fireworks in town. That reaches from military veterans with PTSD to pets. If the explosions are in a single evening, it’s easier to deal with their issues. We also have families already coping with a pandemic. None of them need the special treat of Tuesday night fireworks that are being shot off just because it’s not raining and people want to set off fireworks.

If you’re living in a remote area, that’s an entirely different discussion. As long as you feel you can get away with it and if you’re certain you can avoid causing property damage, do as thou wilt. Some nearby folks might even enjoy seeing the works shot well into the air. We feel more comfortable by leaving the

Unfortunately, this discussion can be filed the same way we’re taking positions on many of our arguments these days. All of us seem to be well-versed in our “rights” and maybe less versed in the “rights of others.” We’re less interested in “the right thing.” We make a plea for reason and understanding. We also know that any decision anyone makes is likely to infuriate someone, because we’re looking for places to deposit our anger.