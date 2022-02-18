OUR VIEW: FOIA requests paint fuller picture of bizarre superintendent search

The emails outline a flawed process complicated by a serious error on the part of the search firm hired to oversee the process.

The emails were released by the district in response to a Freedom of Information Act request from the Herald & Review.

In an email dated Oct. 29, Glenn “Max” McGee, president of Hazard, Attea, Young and Associates, informed the school board that had identified 17 candidates, and gave a list of six the firm suggested for the first round of interviews.

By Jan. 5, the date of the online community forum with the two finalists, board member Kevin Collins-Brown already had started to question the search firm about Gaal's qualifications. The query was answered by McGee essentially saying, “Don’t worry about it.” Board Vice President Andrew Taylor expressed his reservations with the process a week later, saying in a nice turn of a phrase that he must “now view it (the process) as fundamentally corrupted.”

There are the board members who are doing the right thing, attempting to do exactly what they were elected to do: Work toward making decisions that are good for the school district and its students.

Again, none of this should reflect negatively on Rochelle Clark, who was hired by the board on Feb. 8.

And it’s gratifying to find reports of discussion from board members, if only to show they’re not walking in lockstep.

Also, keep in mind that the reason this information has come to public attention is because of the Freedom of Information Act, a crucial tool for ensuring the citizenry finds out about how our elected officials and taxpayer bodies are using public resources.

If it weren't for that, we wouldn't know about these troubling missteps.

