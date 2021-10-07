OUR VIEW: Food drive brings out the best of our community

Perhaps the best way to show COVID-19 that it won’t overwhelm us is to turn up, even more, our efforts during Friday’s WSOY Community Food Drive.

Entering its 20th year, the food drive has become an event that shows Decatur putting its best foot forward and wishing this could be the final one. And sadly knowing it will not be.

The food drive has led to thousands of people being provided access to millions of pounds of food. No one should go to bed hungry or wondering from where their next meal will come. Amid the many things we find to divide us, this is one thing on which we can all agree — no one should go to bed hungry.

One in four people are affected by food insecurity in Macon County, and that number may be low depending on the disasters inflicted on families by COVID-19. While we can’t be positive no one will go to bed hungry, we can make the effort to minimize that number.

When an event is two decades old, you start to say the same things over and over. But the stunning news under that heading is that the drive has exceeded its goal every year. Last year, donations equaled 3.2 million pounds of food and the goal is to exceed that this year.

Again this year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, precautions are being taken to protect volunteers, as well as those donating. Instead of collecting canned and boxed foods, only monetary donations will be accepted.

Removing the spectacle again this year disappoints us, especially on behalf of those who have never been able to observe the logistical precision of hundreds of moving pieces and unpredictable events. That will make next year’s event even more special.

Tax-deductible donations can be dropped off from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Airport Plaza Kroger on U.S. 36. Online and phone donations will be accepted as well. Call 217-875-3350, where check pledges and Visa and MasterCard charges will be accepted. Be sure to let the operators know whether your employer offers matching funds. Make checks out to: WSOY Community Food Drive. Donate online at uwdecatur.org/events. Or mail a check to: The United Way, c/o The WSOY Food Drive, 201 W. Eldorado St., Decatur, IL 62522.

We again give a combination of thanks and congratulations to the founders and ongoing ringleaders. John Skeffington, Kevin Breheny and Brian Byers have shepherded this event from a tentative, but successful, start in the parking lot at St. Teresa to the production we’ve seen it become. That production welcomes community charity leaders as well as politicians from both sides of the aisle.

We continue to call it the world’s largest one-day charity food drive. It’s an effort leaders in other cities have found impossible to emulate, and one in which Decatur continually puts on its best face.

