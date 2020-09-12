 Skip to main content
OUR VIEW: Food drive decision the right way to go

GALLERY_WSOY-Food-Drive-13-100519.JPG

Community members donate food on Friday during the WSOY community food drive at the Airport Plaza Kroger Decatur. The food drive is a yearly event has been occurring for 18 years at the Airport Plaza Kroger, and collected nearly 800,000 pounds of food by noon on Friday.

 JEFF SMUDDE, HERALD & REVIEW

The WSOY Community Food Drive came up to a nifty solution to a concern that others may not have even pondered yet.

This year, the drive will be forgoing canned goods and accepting monetary donations only.

The pandemic has erased too many of our traditions, a potential source for the problem of not knowing the date, the month or the last time you saw someone. We’ve had no community summer celebrations like Memorial Day, July 4, the Macon County Fair, Decatur Celebration and Labor Day. The loss of the food drive – as much a celebration of Decatur at its best as anything else – feels as cruel as we expect future losses will be.

The food drive will be 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 2 at the Airport Plaza Kroger along U.S. 36. The spectacle of hundreds of volunteers and thousands of pounds of food may not be present, but we’ll know what’s going on. That may be the best delight we could hope for.

In announcing the decision, organizers highlighted the positives. They noted that food banks will be able to purchase food for 19 cents per pound or $1 for every five pounds of food, a cash-only system allows pantries to purchase on an as-needed basis with less risk of expiration and contamination.

Last year, over 1.5 million pounds of food and cash were collected during the 12 hours of broadcast.

The event will continue to include the annual contest among area schools for donation supremacy. The top five schools will receive a financial award for collecting the most monetary donations.

So just a little difference. We might not even notice if we work ar it.

