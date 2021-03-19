OUR VIEW: Fregeau exit as bad as entrance

Really, again?

Four years ago, when the Decatur school district hired Paul Fregeau as superintendent, they took the bizarre approach of introducing him at a press conference but not taking any questions from the press.

"It was silly and unwarranted — and didn’t get Fregeau off to a good start. In fact, it was an embarrassing first impression," the Herald & Review editorial board wrote in April 2017.

Fast-forward to this week and it was announced Thursday that Fregeau was taking a position in Missouri.

This time, media availability with Fregeau was planned on Friday over Zoom, but it was only open to certain media outlets. WAND-TV was left out.

Seems the school district and WAND have had some disagreements recently. The station found out that Fregeau was leaving and was going to report it earlier in the week.

Denise Swarthout, the district spokeswoman, said "Fregeau wanted to ensure that DPS staff heard the news directly from him first."

So the district released information that Fregeau was departing and decided that WAND wouldn't be allowed into the Zoom call the next day.