OUR VIEW: Fresh motive for a COVID-19 shot?

The best incentive for being vaccinated against COVID-19 should be that it helps guard ourselves and others against a debilitating and potentially fatal virus.
But some of us apparently require more.
Employers around the country are offering additional incentives. Some big employers have announced that they will encourage employees to get vaccinated, offering cash, paid time off or extra vacation time. Kroger is providing a one-time payment of $100 to full-timers. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is paying $75. Others are paying employees who have appointments to be vaccinated during work time and allowing for recovery time post-vaccination.
One of the problems is, naturally, a legal one. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has said employers may need to reasonably accommodate people with disabilities who would be at risk if they were vaccinated by exempting them from any mandatory vaccination policy that an employer may institute. In addition, an employer may need to accommodate an employee's sincerely held religious belief that opposes vaccinations.
The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is working on guidelines, but has announced no deadline for its decisions.
Some businesses are going beyond cash, time off and gift cards. A Michigan marijuana dispensary is offering a free pre-rolled joint. Krispy Kreme is offering a free doughnut a day for a year.
That inventiveness is still rare, though. Close to 90% of organizations are undecided about such offerings.
But an incentive might be exactly what the doctor ordered as we seek to increase the percentage of vaccinations.
According to a report by the Society for Human Resource Management, nearly one-quarter of employed Americans who probably or definitely won’t get vaccinated would consider getting their shot if offered a cash bonus or stipend. It’s probably safe to assume a considerable number of that reluctant batch are people in their 20s and 30s, those who seem to be most likely to avoid vaccinations.
The slowing of vaccinations is jarring particularly mere weeks after seeing people wait overnight in line in cars for an opportunity to get a shot. We need to get more people inoculated. If it takes novel or offbeat ideas for that to be done, let the ideas fly.