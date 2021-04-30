OUR VIEW: Fresh motive for a COVID-19 shot?

The best incentive for being vaccinated against COVID-19 should be that it helps guard ourselves and others against a debilitating and potentially fatal virus.

But some of us apparently require more.

Employers around the country are offering additional incentives. Some big employers have announced that they will encourage employees to get vaccinated, offering cash, paid time off or extra vacation time. Kroger is providing a one-time payment of $100 to full-timers. Love's Travel Stops & Country Stores is paying $75. Others are paying employees who have appointments to be vaccinated during work time and allowing for recovery time post-vaccination.

One of the problems is, naturally, a legal one. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has said employers may need to reasonably accommodate people with disabilities who would be at risk if they were vaccinated by exempting them from any mandatory vaccination policy that an employer may institute. In addition, an employer may need to accommodate an employee's sincerely held religious belief that opposes vaccinations.

The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission is working on guidelines, but has announced no deadline for its decisions.