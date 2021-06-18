OUR VIEW: Generations lived with Decatur Celebration

Some aged along with it, and for others, it was always there.

Imagine two generations of families having always had this huge, annual public event as part of their lives. Imagine those who had a role in presenting all of those events.

That’s how an event builds a legend. More than any other Macon County event, Decatur Celebration touched many because of the many who took part in it and spread their appreciation.

The organization this week filed Chapter 7 bankruptcy and announced Decatur Celebration had concluded its run.

Decatur Celebration became so many things that if a person criticized the event by saying it wasn’t what it used to be, we had to ask which version they were talking about.

As event creator and founder Fred Puglia has said for years, Decatur Celebration enjoyed an unlikely life span. Street festivals generally top out at 20 years. Decatur Celebration lasted almost twice as long.

We’ll all spend time in the future speculating about what went right and what could have gone right for Decatur Celebration. There will be plenty of opinions. There always have been. The frustrating thing has always been those who refuse to believe when their perceptions are proven inaccurate.

But getting answers hasn’t always been easy either. The conclusion of Decatur Celebration was revealed only when the questions and uproar about the event could no longer be quieted.

× Please log in to keep reading. {{featured_button_text}} Enjoy unlimited articles at one of our lowest prices ever.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Even by 2008, Decatur Celebration was not the same event that started in 1986. Financial woes, long rumored, were finally confirmed. Celebration’s finances came under scrutiny, and Puglia bristled as the talk of money and the rumored imminent demise of the festival shadowed the event itself.

Even so, a brief stretch of honesty and openness about finances stopped even as the festival attempted different ways to make ends meet. For a period, festival-goers were required to buy a wristband in order the purchase food. While plenty of people bought the wristbands, some protested vociferously. Food vendors were left frustrated because they were the ones required to enforce the regulation.

In a sign of what had returned and what was to come, Celebration was close-mouthed about wristband sales. In a clear sign that the wristband effort wasn’t enough, downtown was fenced and admission was required for the 2017 event.

With limited entry points and a ticket requirement, determining attendance should have been a snap. But Decatur Celebration officials regularly declined requests or begged for more time to crunch their numbers. The aggrieved weren’t just media members. Celebration struggled with presenting numbers requested and required by the city of Decatur.

By the time the turmoil reached the endgame of the resignation of producer Lori Sturgill, a group temporarily united and put together the 2019 Celebration, a muted but still marvelous event.

COVID-19 knocked out last year’s event, to little surprise. But Celebration was quiet about its future after a November announcement seeking sponsors.

That announcement was in effect the event’s last rites. No further announcements came from Decatur Celebration until the bankruptcy filing on Tuesday, the same day the Herald & Review published a story documenting vendors who have asked for reimbursement from reservation costs, but received no response from Celebration officials. No one from the Celebration organization has talked to the Herald & Review this year.

One of the reasons we as a public demand transparency is because of incidents like this. A bankruptcy filing closes one chapter on Celebration. But there are still plenty of questions to be answered.

The best thing is that, more often than not, albeit maybe a little less timely than we’d prefer, the questions get answered.

That’s the next chapter.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0