OUR VIEW: Give a break to servants

We have evidence now that’s more than apocryphal. People in service industries are leaving their jobs in record numbers.

Those help wanted signs and unreal bonuses aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

What kind of issues makes a restaurant worker or a retail employee turn their back on employment? Take a close look the next time you’re shopping or sitting in a restaurant.

Would you like to be treated the way you see those workers being treated?

The workers who have their faces immediately in front of the public are the most vulnerable and the most underappreciated. Complaining to that employee about almost anything is like, to quote comedian Bobcat Goldthwait, like complaining to Ronald McDonald when you don’t like your cheeseburger.

That worker is the point where pressure from all directions ends up. We don’t know whether that person is covering for an absent worker, battling with a co-worker or being put in a position by a boss where they shouldn’t be.

But customers don’t always think of workers’ difficulties. That’s understandable. After months of sacrifice, if we’re going out to be served, we want to be served. As it turns out, some of us are more demanding than others, and some of us are more vocal than others.

Some of us certainly have the ability to be so angry, so obnoxious, so cutting in our presence and conduct that we can make a person on the receiving end of that anger want to go hide in their bedroom and never come back out.

More than ever, we need to help one another. There are so many things attempting, with various degrees of success, to divide us. We don’t need to bring those attitudes to our everyday transactions.

Want a project? Try, once a day or once a week, but at least try to say something kind to a service worker. It might balance off a previous rude customer, and it might keep them working, and serving.

