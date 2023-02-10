The impasse between the City of Decatur and the city’s firefighting union is the rarest kind of dispute.

As taxpayers, we want our city leaders to be good stewards of our money. As residents and business owners, we want to take care of the people who put themselves in harm’s way to protect our lives and property.

Decatur’s firefighters have worked without a contract for over three years. You don’t have to be in Decatur too long to know the number of fires and calls for service are on the rise.

City firefighters responded to more than 13,000 alarms in 2022, a record. There were also 143 structure fires last year, the most since 2008. The total number of fires was 403.

That’s a heavy load.

This load is made even more burdensome by the need to have these fires investigated. Retirements have depleted the department of these positions, prompting them to be left dark and serving as key sticking point in the negotiations.

"You're asking guys that are already running a record number of calls with fewer firefighters ... to do more work when they're already overburdened as it is," said Jeremy Ruderman, a Decatur firefighter union's spokesman.

If we as a society actually treasure first responders as much as we project that we do, this should be an easy-to-settle slam dunk, shouldn’t it?

Well, hold on. The city regularly finds itself on a razor’s edge as it navigates a changing world in which prices go up and expectations are high. City officials find themselves strapped between government regulations, complaints about how money is spent along with more pointed investigations of those expenditures and a declining population.

Complaining about city officials for being demanding at the bargaining table is complaining about them doing their job. If there’s a better system, we haven’t found it yet. We want the government to be getting us the best deal possible for our dollars.

An additional complication with this situation is the animosity and distrust that has built between the sides. When those sides spend in excess of three years without coming to a decision about their most important conversation, what results is the present impasse, complete with terse words and worse implications.

The two sides meet for a third and final round of mediation in March. If that fails, they will enter a binding arbitration process.

You don’t have to be a labor attorney to know that for this impasse to come to an end, there will have to be some give and take.

These negotiations aren’t about winning and losing. They’re about public safety and taxpayer protection.

