OUR VIEW: Governor holds education funds hostage

The logic here is that the progressive tax will make an estimated $1.4 billion and that more money could go to schools and higher education. The problem is, Pritzker's approach holds the money hostage as he rolls the dice. This kind of strong-arm bullying tactic is not unusual in politics, but the governor is taking an unusual approach in creating uncertainty for school districts.

This is a substantial about-face for school funding. The need-based funding formula was a big accomplishment for the state in 2017 -- a true bipartisan piece of legislation signed by GOP Gov. Bruce Rauner. It sought to fix decades of spotty fund distribution.

Pritzker's curve ball means school districts will have to craft budget plans before a September deadline without fully understanding how much money will be coming after the November vote. Schools typically have few options in those situations, including cutting staff, eliminating programs or hiking property taxes.

Pritzker has repeatedly said he wants to address skyrocketing property taxes, one driver in the state losing population as people flee. This approach does the precise opposite.

Where you fall on the progressive tax question doesn't matter. What does matter is that our education leaders are facing yet another budgetary hoop introduced by the state.

There has to be a better way.

