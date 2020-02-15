OUR VIEW: Gun owners' gripe with state legit

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The idea might never have occurred to a gun owner. But there does remain a grey area of legality. Cannabis might be legal in Illinois. Possession is still a federal crime.

On Facebook, the state police posted, "The Illinois State Police will not revoke Firearm’s Owner’s Identification Cards based solely on a person’s legal use of adult use cannabis. Pursuant to both State and Federal law, a person who is addicted to or a habitual user of narcotics is not permitted to possess or use firearms." Violation is a felony.

No wonder some gun owners entered dispensaries last month ready to argue. They weren’t pleased to have their licenses scanned as they entered, suspecting what they were doing could ultimately be used against them.

The complaint states: “The effect of this has been a systematic slowdown and sometimes halt of processing of applications and appeals of the FOID Card Act and FCCA. Applicants and appellants spend days on the phone attempting to reach someone at the ISP with no success. In the unlikely event that a person answers, the applicant/appellant is usually told only that their case is under review.” The number of gun owners to express concern and complaints about the system show the duo who prompted the lawsuit are not alone.