OUR VIEW: Have a plan for voting

Again, we’re facing the most important election of our lifetimes. Just as was the case in 2016, the result of this year’s election will influence American life for years, if not decades, to come.

Our choices are vital. But even more vital is making sure our choices are counted.

While time is short, there are still five weeks before we vote. The important thing for voters is making sure they have a plan to cast their ballots.

There are multiple options. We’ve spent the year pondering COVID-19 and discussing voting options. Mail-in voting has risen to prominence in this year’s talks, but it’s hardly new. In-person early voting is an option a surprising number of people have been using for years. You likely know someone who has voted early. An estimated 500 people voted in Macon County on the first day of early voting.

And of course, polling places will be open on Election Day, Nov. 3.

Requests for mail-in ballots in Macon County have tripled compared with 2016. State requests have more than tripled, with the last reported total at 1.82 million. Early voting applications in Illinois in 2018 numbered 500,000, of which 86% were returned.