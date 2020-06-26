OUR VIEW: Health officials must clarify their message

Part of the issue is that we’re watching science try to work in real time. We’re seeing fits and starts, signs of huge victories and indications of terrible defeats. As we’ve regularly been told about sausage and laws, maybe the worst thing about scientific and medical decisions is watching them be made.

Everyone with access to the internet can consider themselves experts in every field. Many do consider and present themselves as experts, even when the closest they’ve been to a laboratory or a hospital is picking someone up from there.

Jonas Salk didn’t have to listen to Twitter.

What the noise makes possible is, similar to television news, consumers can pick the news that matches their ideology and each person feels entitled to protect their view.

As more information becomes available, the way we react to the changes says more about us than about the professionals who daily study and deal with it. They didn’t think we needed masks, now we do. They didn’t think animals could get or transmit the virus. But surprise, they were proven wrong. We should be more quick to praise those who acknowledge they were incorrect than we are to damn them for updating their observations.