OUR VIEW: Heartbroken community mourns Officer Chris Oberheim

It’s always a good idea to think about and be thankful for the work we expect from our law enforcement workers. And it’s always a good idea to remember that these are people just like us, albeit with skills shared by a select few. But they’re also husbands and wives, fathers and mothers, sons and daughters, brothers and sisters.

They are individuals trained and assigned their role by society. The times may change laws and accepted methods of behavior. But the times will never change from us demanding a willingness to make this kind of sacrifice.

We’re thankful so many individuals are willing to make the sacrifice. We equally and sincerely desire for it to never happen again, even as we know it will.

As is the case with every other officer, Chris Oberheim understood from the second his career began that being in the line of fire was one of the tasks the job required. That he did not flinch from that duty shows the true measure of the man.

An equal measure of the man is the statement from the family. The statement started with the Bible verse, “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they shall be called children of Go,” and said he lived by the verse. It concluded, “He fulfilled the roles of husband and father best.”

Heartbreaking.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0