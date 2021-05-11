OUR VIEW: Historic victory for Governor's Cup

When a group accomplishes something that's never been accomplished before, that demands a closer look.

When that group is teenagers, the accomplishment becomes even more impressive.

The Macon County-based Young Leaders in Action organization comprises more than 100 high school students from sophomores through seniors.

They are the first student group to ever win the Governor’s Cup, an award that honors those who strive to improve a community’s quality of life.

The Macon County group beat out a field of 40 entries full of good works done by all kinds of agencies and organizations, most of them run by adults.

At a gathering celebrating the honor, different teams from the Young Leaders In Action organization displayed poster boards of events and activities from throughout the year. The projects ranged from serving food at Decatur's Oasis Day Center, gathering donated books to help low-income students and even wandering grocery store aisles to hand out donated $50 gift cards to senior shoppers.

Their efforts expose teens to the realities, challenges and opportunities to make change in the world. That's what education is all about, right?