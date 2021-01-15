OUR VIEW: 'Hitler' triggers many alarms

There are phrases we can utter and have every observer think, “Nothing that comes after this will be a good idea.”
When a speaker says "Some of my best friends are …," the next word is never going to help the speaker.
Even worse? "I'm not a racist, but..."
Unquestionably, however, the worst start to a sentence is any variation of "One thing Hitler got right was ..."
Freshman Republican congresswoman Mary Miller of Illinois – from nearby Oakland – invoked the German dictator early last week. Two days after being inaugurated, she spoke at a “Save the Republic” rally in Washington, D.C. She said. “… we’re still going to be losing unless we win the hearts and minds of our children. This is the battle. Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’ Our children are being propagandized.”
Under heat from fellow members of Congress and a number of other groups (including her alma mater Eastern Illinois University) she apologized
The problem with invoking that name is it’s become – along with “Nazi” -- a political dog whistle used by proponents of all sides to condemn their opponents’ views. Goodwin’s Law, conceived in 1990, said, “As a discussion on the Internet grows longer, the likelihood of a comparison of a person's being compared to Hitler or another Nazi reference, increases.” It’s been a conversation-stopper for more than 30 years. When Hitler or Nazis are invoked, the argument has already been lost.
Those invocations during any political discussion are wise to avoid.
Miller’s larger point – of the propagandizing of children – has been a long-standing discussion on which left and right have struggled to find a middle ground. One person’s propaganda is another person’s truth, and vice versa.
But the only way those discussions can come about is through a drastic reduction in hyperbole. That’s something all active in our political climate need to remember.