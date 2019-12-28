OUR VIEW: Hoping amid rapid pot rollout

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Police departments also were left to figure out how to determine whether drivers are impaired, which could require a blood test.

There's been questions about the definition of "public places" as defined in the law.

In Chicago, the mayor said smoking would be OK on porches and backyards, but it was up to the discretion of police, too. Several alderman also tried to delay the Jan. 1 launch date because minorities were being left out of ownership of marijuana businesses, a key part of the legislation.

There are plenty of unanswered questions about how this will all shake out. Speed is not something typically associated with the Legislature and the state's rule-adopting infrastructure.

This editorial board has said we believe adults should have the right to use marijuana in a responsible way. Medical cannabis has been legal in our state since 2015, with about 91,000 patients approved to use.

That program took two years to launch after lawmakers approved it. Video gambling needed three years, and that just involved machines and money.

Recreational pot creates an entirely new category of business in Illinois and a massive amount of potential revenue. Illinois could make up to $250 million by 2020, according to one state estimate.