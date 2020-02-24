OUR VIEW: Hoping board, assistants can come together

Negotiations are approaching the one-year mark.

Talks between the Decatur Federation of Teaching Assistants and the Decatur Board of Education have been ongoing – apparently not “in progress” – since April 2019. Mediation between the parties began on Aug. 27.

Yet here we are, considerably closer to the end of the school year than to its beginning, waiting for the two bodies to come to an agreement. The sides are to meet again on Wednesday, Feb. 26. This will be their first meeting of 2020.

The issues are wages and insurance, basically what the issues are at every business that employs people. The board insists its offer is fair, the federation says the offer isn’t enough. And that’s where we’ve stood since October, when the teaching assistants went on strike briefly until discovering their health insurance was not valid if they were striking.

We’re not at an impasse or crossroads in these negotiations. We’re way past that. No matter the details of any settlement, months of acrimony and name-calling will take years to heal. Both sides will be left to explain the reasons for their positions, particularly as details come out.

Again, the ones most hurt are the students, who are supposed to be the primary concern of both groups.

We’d like a settlement Wednesday, but we’re hoping for at least some progress. Everyone involved in the wait for an agreement could use some good news.

