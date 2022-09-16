OUR VIEW: Hoping Clevenger can steady board

Bill Clevenger was added to the Decatur School Board this week, filling the position vacated by former board president Dan Oakes.

Oakes resigned from the board after many years of service and moved to Florida.

We wish Clevenger the best. We root for the Decatur school board. The direction they provide is vital to the community’s future.

But it’s also vital that this group begin to show transparency.

We hate to bring up transparency again, but …

Wait a minute. We don’t hate to bring that up at all. We’re years into complaining about this entity’s lack of transparency. Taxpayers complain about it as well, publicly and privately.

And here we are again, with a decision made appearing to be predetermined, pre-arranged, scripted and acted out in public. The addition of Clevenger can only raise eyebrows, especially among those who already have a distrust of the school board.

Clevenger retired as executive director of the Decatur Park District in 2021. The Park District and school district have already weathered a rocky summer over the proposal to build a school in what is now Lincoln Park.

The school board ignored repeated requests to answer to rumors involving the new school months before springing the idea on people without any concern for taxpayers’ thoughts.

The tight connection between the school and park property around the city makes discussions of their uses a bit awkward moving forward.

That’s not an issue for Clevenger. But he and the rest of the board have to acknowledge the erosion of trust. When one rumor turns out to be true, more rumors have a head start toward the possibility of believability.

All that said, it remains to be seen what kind of board member Clevenger will be. He brings an understanding of what the job of a board member is and the business side of operating a large taxing body, which we must admit, is lacking.

The hope is he will use this knowledge restore the trust in the school board by being a champion for the people and not be another cog that believes the less we know, the better.