OUR VIEW: How much more COVID-19 can we survive?

The latest pandemic surge of positive COVID-19 cases leads us to wonder how much evidence those against the vaccine need in order to convince them to get jabbed.

Intensive care beds are filled. Medical workers are overworked and frazzled. People are scared. Having your name associated with COVID-19 turns you into someone wearing a scarlet letter.

The numbers are present and clear to anyone who cares to look. Positive cases are at an all-time high. A Sword of Damocles hangs over our heads, threatening to return us to the restrictions put in place when this first settled on us in 2020.

The best news about the latest outbreak is it seems to be less fatal than previous versions, even though it appears to spread quickly. But ICU beds are still filled to capacity. The trickle-down effect of those illnesses stretches across society, and serves as a road map to many of our current troubles.

For every person in ICU, there are directly more affected. Self-quarantine after contact will sideline others. Some people are sick with some form of COVID, but they’re milder and those suffering can recover with home rest.

But the jobs of every one of those people are essentially put on hold.

And what happens when workplaces are short-staffed directly or indirectly resulting from positive COIVD cases?

We see it every day. Fewer people handling customer service. Longer waits. Some places have to close because no one is there to keep the establishment open. Some store shelves are not as filled as they were at this time last month. Like COVID hospitalizations, supply chain issues are a real thing.

In excess of 5.5 million worldwide are dead from COVID. United States deaths exceed 867,000.

We are armed with the best tools to fight this microscopic opponent. No society to go up against a pandemic as had the weapons our society has.

Continuing to lose with all of these benefits on our side is a pity.

Get vaccinated. It may keep you out of the hospital, and you and others able to continue their jobs.

