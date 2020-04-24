OUR VIEW: However correct, IHSA decision still disappoints

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There’s always disappointment with cancellation announcements, even if they’re perfectly understandable.

Weather forcing the cancellation of an event? Disappointing. An artist you’ve paid to see in concert is ill, or doesn’t show up, or didn’t sell enough tickets? Devastating.

This week, the Illinois High School Association announced the cancellation of spring sports championships. They’d already finished March Madness before it had a chance to begin, cancelling the boys high school state championships at the start of the battle against COVID-19.

Spring sports can often be an afterthought. Track, softball and baseball don’t always attract the same interest among students. The weather isn’t always friendly to events, competitors or observers. But those limitations are also part of what make spring sports competitors special. They’re not competing for adulation. They’re competing for themselves, for their teammates, and for the joy of the experience.