OUR VIEW: However correct, IHSA decision still disappoints

There’s always disappointment with cancellation announcements, even if they’re perfectly understandable.
Weather forcing the cancellation of an event? Disappointing. An artist you’ve paid to see in concert is ill, or doesn’t show up, or didn’t sell enough tickets? Devastating.
This week, the Illinois High School Association announced the cancellation of spring sports championships. They’d already finished March Madness before it had a chance to begin, cancelling the boys high school state championships at the start of the battle against COVID-19.
Spring sports can often be an afterthought. Track, softball and baseball don’t always attract the same interest among students. The weather isn’t always friendly to events, competitors or observers. But those limitations are also part of what make spring sports competitors special. They’re not competing for adulation. They’re competing for themselves, for their teammates, and for the joy of the experience.
And maybe for college scholarships. That’s probably the most disappointing delay for high school students, particularly the seniors. Instead of having proms and graduations and extra-curricular activities, they have remote classes and isolation. Instead of a chance to show other players and coaches on the high school and on higher levels the progress they’ve made during off-season work.
That’s the one thing that explains the otherwise baffling hint that games could be played during the summer, after distancing requirements have been lifted. For whom would those games be played? There have always been sports available during the summer. Might there be competition for where individuals would want to play this summer?
That question may be moot, given the extension of the stay-at-home order. What may be the best action for those frustrated seniors may be to record their thoughts about the moment in the moment. Make a record of your feelings and thoughts, whether visual, audio or written. Immediate thoughts of this bizarre period in history will be invaluable.
