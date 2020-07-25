OUR VIEW: If something sticks this time, Teflon Madigan needs to resign quickly

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Even for a politician who is practically Teflon-coated, these recent developments don't look good for the great and powerful Rep. Mike Madigan, D-Chicago.

It seems more and more that federal prosecutors are tightening the circle around Madigan, whose run as House speaker 35 of the past 37 years has made him one of — if not the — most influential lawmakers in state history.

As speaker, the 78-year-old Madigan serves as arbiter and gatekeeper to committee posts and legislation. As chairman of the state Democratic Party, he's a statewide political boss wielding incredible influence on would-be candidates, platform issues and spending.

The formula has been disastrous for the state. There's plenty of blame to go around, but Madigan has been the "man behind the curtain" picking the agenda and budget priorities.

The General Assembly during Madigan's tenure has overseen a population purge and a laundry list of failures on workers compensation reform, pension reform, property tax reform and budget reform.