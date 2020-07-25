OUR VIEW: If something sticks this time, Teflon Madigan needs to resign quickly

Even for a politician who is practically Teflon-coated, these recent developments don't look good for the great and powerful Rep. Mike Madigan, D-Chicago.
It seems more and more that federal prosecutors are tightening the circle around Madigan, whose run as House speaker 35 of the past 37 years has made him one of — if not the — most influential lawmakers in state history.
As speaker, the 78-year-old Madigan serves as arbiter and gatekeeper to committee posts and legislation. As chairman of the state Democratic Party, he's a statewide political boss wielding incredible influence on would-be candidates, platform issues and spending.
The formula has been disastrous for the state. There's plenty of blame to go around, but Madigan has been the "man behind the curtain" picking the agenda and budget priorities.
The General Assembly during Madigan's tenure has overseen a population purge and a laundry list of failures on workers compensation reform, pension reform, property tax reform and budget reform.
And now there's this, an investigation by the U.S. attorney's office that showed the utility company ComEd secured jobs and contracts for associates of an official in exchange for beneficial legislation. A court filing the says the official is the "speaker of the House of Representatives."
It's true that if prosecutors had enough to charge Madigan, they would have. A Madigan spokeswoman says he hasn't done anything wrong.
At the heart of the allegations are the kind of pay-to-play corruption that has been a hallmark of Illinois politics, from the infamous Gov. Rod Blagojevich to, most recently, Sen. Martin Sandoval , who faces 10 years in prison for bribery and tax charges.
Madigan has dodged controversies before, including some very close to him, like speculation he used influence to get supporters positions on a suburban Chicago transit board. His campaign also paid out $275,000 to a woman who said a Madigan aide repeatedly harassed her.
In both cases, he denied wrongdoing.
If something sticks this time, Teflon Mike needs to resign quickly. If it doesn't, lawmakers should end his time as speaker and state political boss.
Thirty-five years is enough.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!