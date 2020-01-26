OUR VIEW: Illinois voter registration glitch a disaster

Approximately 7.9 million voters are registered in Illinois, so the 19 ballots cast by the 16 ineligible voters doesn’t signify a widespread conspiracy of voter fraud. But that doesn’t mean elections might not have been swayed. Illegal votes were cast in Champaign, Christian, Cook, DuPage, Lee, Macon and Peoria counties and the city of Chicago.

Voters for Macon County sheriff know that race was decided by a single vote.

The Secretary of State’s office said the glitch was immediately corrected after its discovery on Dec. 13, 2019, but it failed to notify people it should have notified. Which people? For starters, the ones raising their voices loudest right now, specifically “Republicans — and one Democrat — demand answers,” as reported in a headline in the Chicago Sun Times. A letter of concern was sent to Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan by five Republicans who serve on the House Executive Committee. Democratic Sen. Andy Manar said he might call for Senate hearings.