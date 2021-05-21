OUR VIEW: In a contentious time, media literacy is crucial

The media landscape has changed dramatically so far in the 21st century.
We can access information in manners we'd only imagined a mere 20 years ago.
That's been enough of a challenge for those who were struggling with becoming accustomed to the World Wide Web when that disrupted lives. Imagine the challenge of learning to navigate the minefield of today's internet.
That's part of the thought behind a bill that's advanced out of a Senate committee. High schools in Illinois would be required to offer instruction in how to understand and evaluate news and social media as part of their computer literacy courses.
Critical thinking is a skill, and one that must be continually refined. Just because someone can create an attractive and persuasive graphic or craft a well-written sentence or paragraph doesn't mean their information is correct.
We've all been fooled by the internet at some point. And with technology racing faster than our ability to grasp or harness it, we're going to need to use all of our wits, along with the wits of others, to understand truths in our world.
“Deepfakes” are a recent numbing development. Deepfakes use a form of artificial intelligence called deep learning to make images of fake events. The British newspaper The Guardian calls it “the 21st century’s answer to Photoshopping.” (Although photo manipulation has existed since the 19th century.)
If we have trouble discerning and explaining the manipulation of facts, how do learn to differentiate real and fake moving images?
Critical thinking is one of the most important tools we use in daily life. Instruction in developing the skill from the earliest age possible is vital to our society.
Republican Sen. Terri Bryant questioned how objective schools could be in teaching students how to evaluate news stories by separating factual news from “fake news.” If that’s a concern, we have more to worry about than teaching critical thinking. Teachers are trained in how to instruct students in media usage.
We’re living in a contentious time where we can sometimes argue about what actually is “the truth.” One person's propaganda is another person's absolute, and vice versa.
It shouldn’t take a law for this to be taught as a common-sense approach to the world. But we’re at a point in time where the move is required.