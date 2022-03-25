OUR VIEW: Inviting the food trucks downtown

Our collective mouths are watering at the possibility of food trucks being allowed downtown.

The Decatur City Council is expected to consider the possibility in the near future.

Currently, food trucks are only permitted downtown during special events, festivals and celebrations. Outside of downtown, food truck vendors obtain a food handling permit from the Macon County Health Department and must set up on private parking lots.

Food trucks exploded in popularity in Decatur as the trend sped its way across the country. Events have been built around the presence of food trucks, and shows at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheatre have featured food trucks as vendors.

As anyone who knows will readily tell you, restaurants are a difficult business to launch, let alone maintain, and let alone have anything resembling success, let alone extended success. Fans are thrilled to see new trucks debut, and customers are excited when they hear their favorites are returning.

Food trucks are a success story we should spread.

Successful bricks-and-mortar downtown restaurants are a treasure as well. What better way to celebrate the existence of all restaurants than to bring them all together to display their talents to an even larger audience? Bringing downtown food truck fans, people we already know are interested in unique dining experiences, to see what’s available can only be good.

A majority of the council indicated a preference to make the rules for food trucks operating downtown similar to those in other areas of the city.

We understand the restaurants already downtown have concerns about competition being able to drive up, park on their doorsteps, then drive off. That’s something the ordinance will negotiate.

Under one draft ordinance, food trucks would be regulated as they are outside the city center except with provisions limiting them to three hours of sales per day and barring them from locating within 200 feet of an existing brick-and-mortar restaurant.

A second draft proposal would only allow food trucks to operate within the area bounded by Wood, Eldorado, Church and Franklin streets when part of a special event.

Decatur needs more faces downtown, and the disintegration of a couple of downtown events has left room for a new idea. Let’s give this a shot.

