OUR VIEW: Is Illinois proposal a fishbowl too far?

Goldfish are probably the easiest starter pet we have available. People can learn quickly whether they’re willing to follow through on the commitment needed to care for another living being. Since goldfish live in a world completely unlike our own, that care can also come without an overwhelming personal attachment.

Glowiak Hilton’s bill does not apply to fairs, but she’s planning on an addendum.

As we dig deeper into the story, it becomes a little ridiculous. Glowiak Hilton’s bill suggests a coupon or voucher to be exchanged at a licensed pet store, which means for starters at least one additional trip somewhere, and probably not on the same day. That suggestion also takes away the immediate pleasure of walking away with a prize after a victory.

Ken Tyrrell, president of the Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs, suggests outlawing fish giveaways would be an economic hardship for carnival workers and a disappointment to nostalgic carnivalgoers would who miss the traditional competition.

Maybe relax the bill a bit, Sen. Glowiak Hilton. If the time comes that we learn about the terrors of goldfish in captivity, then the idea can be revisited.

