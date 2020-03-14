OUR VIEW: It's a brand new coronavirus world

There’s a generation that remembers the punishment of being sent to their room as a time to play video games, covertly if not overtly. Another remembers the banishment coming with the opportunity to listen to records and maybe, if you were lucky, watching a little TV.
Our world is cocooning itself for a terrifying fortnight ahead against a frightening virus whose distance seems at once both a world away and present in our living rooms. We’re extreme social creatures, and isolation goes against nature for many of us. We have a few suggestions on ways to spend time while we wait to find how long we have to spend time.
- Watch. Take a look at that streaming program everyone but you has seen. Spin the dial and see if you agree that this is a golden age of television.
- Read. There has to be something sitting around that you’ve been intending to devote some time to. If your favorite sport isn’t active, your mind still can be. Some of the things you can read can be found daily at herald-review.com.
- Clean. It keeps you active, and you’ll be pleased with the results, particularly if you look at it as a jump on spring cleaning.
- Go outside. Remember, just because we’re now advised to keep a “social distance” (where do these phrases originate) doesn’t mean we have to hole up indoors. We’re still going to work. There are going to be essentials made available and purchased. It’s OK to do that. Don’t be reckless, and use good judgment.
There are a few things we can all do as well. These might be suggestions we could all continue to follow when this crisis passes.
- Listen. However much of an expert you consider yourself to be, listen to what others have to say. A doctor who’s been studying COVID-19 since long before you knew what “coronavirus” means. Let’s choose to listen to people who have expertise on the subject.
- Ponder the source. More familiar names are certain to join the list of those with the virus. Let’s pause before forwarding those names, or repeating a death hoax.
- Stay logical. Thursday’s flurry of activities made it more difficult to suggest double-checking if you hear something that sounds ridiculous, because Wednesday’s unimaginable scenarios are today’s facts. Don’t be surprised, don’t panic, and remember: Decisions are being made by the people who were hired (or elected) to make those decisions. We can evaluate and find blame in due time. Let them do their jobs. They might surprise us. And think – if we don’t see a significant uptick in confirmed cases, then maybe following the lead of China, the overall plan is working.
- Be kind to one another. We can say “please” and “thank you” and smile from an appropriate “social distance.” You might make someone else’s day, and the contact will make both of you feel good.
Also: Wash your hands as much as you need to. And try not to touch your face (even though you just did now).