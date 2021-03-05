OUR VIEW: Just has a divisive and derisive name

Similar advisories have appeared on collections of Warner Brothers cartoons and vintage movies. Reminding viewers of the context of the filming and exhibition of entertainment is always helpful.

There are two episodes missing from Disney+, but neither has to do with censorship or being “woke.” For one episode, musical rights are in dispute, and the other was a fifth-season episode hosted by a show writer who was convicted in 2007 for “possessing level 5 child pornography.”

Politicians and the public have long made complaints that have led to cancellations. An individual’s reaction to the past criticisms of Colin Kapernick, the Dixie Chicks, Tiger Wood, Kathy Griffin or Bill Maher might be different than their present reaction to Suess, Hawley or Trump.

Some of the results of cancel culture are troubling. The ban of Trump from Facebook and Twitter, as we have stated previously, are dangerous, even if one considers every Trump tweet a weaponized one. But as opposed to many others who have lost a primary platform when banned by Twitter, Trump only needs to step in front of a microphone to get his message out the world.

Cancel culture is simply the latest iteration of society deciding where its boundaries will be set. There’s no guarantee the boundaries will be judicious or just. But there will be change, which we’ve known all along is inevitable – we just don’t know the shape it will take. We don’t have to like it, but our lives will be better if we attempt to understand it.

