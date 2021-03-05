OUR VIEW: Just has a divisive and derisive name

“Cancel culture” is nothing new. The behavior just has a divisive and derisive name now.
Cancel culture is probably best defined as when support is withdrawn from public figures and companies after they’ve done or said something considered objectionable or offensive.
The phrase is in the news as society continues to work its way through the latest painful evolution. In theory, cancel culture is a corrective method to reverse or at least give dimension to concepts and ideas that haven’t aged well.
Recent “canceled” subjects include:
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell
Dr. Suess
Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley
"The Muppet Show"
President Donald Trump
That’s a group with nothing in common. President Trump being forbidden from specific social media sites happened in January. The last book published under Dr. Suess’ name was released in 1990. Hawley’s polarizing positions and societal outage has come to the fore since November’s election. The most recent episode of “The Muppet Show” was produced in 1981.
Yet all of these discussions, and more, have led to blood boiling and a blast from the fury of outrage.
In fact, “outrage culture” is probably a better descriptive phrase than “cancel culture.” The point isn’t always to “cancel.” The point can range from as furious as wanting the person or artwork or business eradicated to as worthwhile as trying to enlighten someone. And sometimes cancel culture is a derogatory description of the marketplace making itself known.
My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell has seen his product pulled from retail outlets, and he says those moves are in retaliation for his support of President Trump. He ignores his business’ F rating from the Better Business Bureau, which reacted to multiple consumer complaints. Consumer complaints that might also affect whether a brick-and-mortar store would want to carry a product.
Market forces and not cancel culture were also at the center of Missouri’s Hawley’s book deal cancellation. Hawley has complained about cancel culture while steadfastly holding to divisive legislative opinions. No one is forbidding publishing Hawley’s book. . No one is prohibiting Hawley’s book from being published. More incendiary tomes roll off American presses every day. If you’re relying on the help of a corporation for your paycheck, you’re also bound by their principles, even if their principles change on a whim.
The Suess and “Muppet” cancellations are either misunderstandings or wishful thinking. The easiest move in clickbait times is to throw a beloved institution and the word “censored” in a headline.
Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author’s legacy, made the decision last year to stop publishing six books because of racist and insensitive imagery. In excess of 50 Suess books will remain in print..
None of the abandoned books are among Suess’ best-sellers.
The “Muppet Show” issue is clearly more an issue of the aggrieved misunderstanding some legal realities and coming to a conclusion before all the facts are apparent, perhaps the most disconcerting facet of cancel culture.
Streaming network Disney+ is streaming the late-1970s show that brought popular characters like Miss Piggy and Fozzie the Bear into mainstream culture.
Some of our past entertainment options – including some of the edgier work from different periods – haven’t aged well. Boundaries always need to be pushed, but sometimes when we push those boundaries, we find we’re more comfortable by pulling back in.
As a result of some parts that haven’t aged well, “The Muppet Show” on Disney+ will be aired with a content warning:
This program includes negative depictions and/or mistreatment of people or cultures. These stereotypes were wrong then and are wrong now. Rather than remove this content, we want to acknowledge its harmful impact, learn from it and spark conversation to create a more inclusive future together.
Similar advisories have appeared on collections of Warner Brothers cartoons and vintage movies. Reminding viewers of the context of the filming and exhibition of entertainment is always helpful.
There are two episodes missing from Disney+, but neither has to do with censorship or being “woke.” For one episode, musical rights are in dispute, and the other was a fifth-season episode hosted by a show writer who was convicted in 2007 for “possessing level 5 child pornography.”
Politicians and the public have long made complaints that have led to cancellations. An individual’s reaction to the past criticisms of Colin Kapernick, the Dixie Chicks, Tiger Wood, Kathy Griffin or Bill Maher might be different than their present reaction to Suess, Hawley or Trump.
Some of the results of cancel culture are troubling. The ban of Trump from Facebook and Twitter, as we have stated previously, are dangerous, even if one considers every Trump tweet a weaponized one. But as opposed to many others who have lost a primary platform when banned by Twitter, Trump only needs to step in front of a microphone to get his message out the world.
Cancel culture is simply the latest iteration of society deciding where its boundaries will be set. There’s no guarantee the boundaries will be judicious or just. But there will be change, which we’ve known all along is inevitable – we just don’t know the shape it will take. We don’t have to like it, but our lives will be better if we attempt to understand it.