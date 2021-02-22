OUR VIEW: Keep interest active, vote in Tuesday primary

Two possible feelings were available to voters after November’s election experience.

You might have been soured on the whole exercise after seeing how everything turned out and amid the ongoing fallout.

Or you might have been surprised and delighted that more people are turning out at the polls and that citizens have abandoned apathy and found their interests and passions ignited.

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, Decatur has the opportunity to see a preview of whether interest in voting continues after the record-setting November election..

Local primaries are bafflingly too often ignored by voters. These elected officials are the people who have a direct influence on what you do daily, far more than the influence wielded in Washington, D.C., or even Springfield. These are the people who make the decisions most discussed at the convenience store, on social media, via letters to the editor.

These decision-makers are available to us regularly. We might even see them at the convenience store or on social media.

Voting is the right of almost everyone 18 years of age and older in this country. It's also a privilege that not enough adults take advantage of or pay enough attention to.