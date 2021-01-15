OUR VIEW; King would say job isn't done

The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. was murdered at the age of 39.

Men twice his age were unable to match even half of his achievements. His legacy lives on as Monday we mark the federal holiday in his honor, and think about the effect the man and his followers had on the world before his death 53 years ago.

Dr. King would be pleased to see some of the changes that have ensued since his passing. People of color have been elected to the highest positions in the country. The worlds of art and business have become more diversified. Blatant racism and mistreatment have largely disappeared from public view.

But in other places, we can definitely be found lacking. Let’s just say no one was at their best in 2020.

What would he think today?

The Baptist minister preached non-violence, but was not patient. He also was a hunted man who knew he was being targeted by forces of evil. He survived a 1958 stabbing. He had seen the murders of John Kennedy, Malcolm X, Che Guevera. The night before the assassination, he told a crowd: "I’ve seen the promised land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight, that we, as a people, will get to the promised land."