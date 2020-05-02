OUR VIEW: Lawsuit typical of Illinois

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

It seems only natural in Illinois that controversy during a pandemic can be made even more bizarre. So the apparent revision of legal strategy used to challenge Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker’s stay-at-home order extension should have been expected. Along with the promise of a “game changer” of new evidence, there’s the accusation that state leaders, like Pritzker and his health department, aren’t being as transparent as they want the public to believe. There’s a dollop of civil rights on top as well.

It could be worse. At least armed protesters didn’t charge in to the Capitol rotunda. That was Michigan.

At the start of last week, state Rep. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, filed a lawsuit seeking to overturn Pritzker’s extension of the stay-at-home order to the end of May. Bailey filed the suit as an individual, and he won his challenge in front of a friendly Clay County judge. He also got the delicious experience of leaving Pritzker sputtering after the governor was told of the decision by a reporter during the daily coronavirus update.

The governor’s team kicked into overdrive, The attorney general asked an appellate court to overturn the decision. On Thursday, Bailey asked the order be undone. On Friday, Bailey’s lawyer said there was new information available that would be “a game changer.”