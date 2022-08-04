OUR VIEW: Leave analogy aside

Those that refuse to acknowledge history are often condemned to repeat it.

But what about those who want to keep a particular part of history front and center, with the suggestion that we are or should be repeating it?

References to Nazism, Adolf Hitler and the Holocaust have multiplied the further we're distanced from their existence.

The most recent example is Illinois Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey. Footage of a 2017 Facebook live appearance he did while running for the Illinois House in 2017 has resurfaced. Reading from prepared notes Bailey said, “The attempted extermination of the Jews of World War II doesn’t even compare on a shadow of the life that has been lost with abortion.”

That comes on the heels of U.S. Rep. Mary Miller's remarks last year at a Moms for America event. Miller, who just defeated Rep. Rodney Davis for the Republican nod for candidacy in Illinois' 15th district, said at the event, “Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’” (She later issued a statement claiming she was “sincerely” sorry for “any harm” her words caused.)

Other very public and very loud comparisons have been made between Nazis and public policy or politicians. President Donald Trump was compared to Hitler by both CNN and ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon, presumably for very different reasons. Trump compared U.S. intelligence agencies to Nazi Germany. Students advocating for tightened gun control were compared to Hitler Youth by Mary Franson, a Republican state representative in Minnesota, and by disgraced broadcaster Alex Jones. Democratic congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made comparisons to Nazism as she complained about treatment of children separated from their parents at the U.S. border with Mexico. Travel bans, COVID-19 regulations and animal rights issues have all prompted accusations of Nazism.

Can we just stop? Can we agree that references to Nazism, Hitler and the Holocaust -- during which millions were murdered for the offense of where they were born, their religion, or their chosen lifestyles -- are extreme and should be avoided unless we're discussing actual occurrences from Germany in the 1930s and 1940s and from World War II?

There are even names for the phenomenon. Goodwin's law says the longer an internet discussion goes on, the more likely a comparison with Hitler or Nazis emerges. "Reductio ad Hitlerum" (Latin for "reduction to Hitler"), also known as "playing the Nazi card," is an attempt to invalidate another's position on the basis that the same view was held by Adolf Hitler or the Nazi Party.

Jonathan Greenblatt, director of the Anti-Defamation League, said that "misplaced comparisons trivialize this unique tragedy in human history... particularly when public figures invoke the Holocaust in an effort to score political points."

Invoking Nazis when attempting to argue a topic makes a discussion a clear good-vs.-bad issue, leaves people with little room for nuance and results in anger that boils to the point where issues are obfuscated.

It's dangerous rhetoric, used purely as a scare tactic. We have let it become commonplace. We have to fight back against the combative language and realize that extremism has no place in our public debates, political or otherwise.

Not doing it at all is the best idea.