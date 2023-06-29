We offer a simple request to the fellow residents of our neighborhoods.

Leave the fireworks to the professionals. Please.

We understand that's heresy in a land littered with fireworks shops, especially in cities where the laws are winked at. And there’s nothing more American than lighting off a few firecrackers, right?

Certainly. And those fireworks definitely have their place. That place is somewhere the noise, sparkle and explosions are less likely to disturb people if they’re fired in larger areas. Where the professionals work. Not on a neighborhood street.

Those neighborhood fireworks don’t just annoy the neighbors across the street who surreptitiously peek through their curtains. Post-traumatic stress disorder is a condition suffered by former military members and others throughout our society. You can’t always tell by looking. Your fireworks might be terrifying someone with nowhere else to go, or incapable of moving once the explosions start. Pets like dogs and cats can be negatively affected, too.

Leaving the fireworks to the pros is one gift you can give your neighbors.

Now, in the bigger picture, a few bangs and crackles don’t matter a lot, even those that come well after dark. Fireworks are not worth staging a battle about now anyway. There are too many important things going on.

We cannot ignore the similarity in sound between some fireworks and some weapons.

And we’re also not going to ignore the trauma the noises (and sometimes the actual physical shaking) from fireworks in town. That reaches from military veterans with PTSD to pets. If the explosions are in a single evening, it’s easier to deal with their issues. We also have families already coping with a pandemic. None of them need the special treat of Tuesday night fireworks that are being shot off just because it’s not raining and people want to set off fireworks.

If you’re living in a remote area, that’s an entirely different discussion. As long as you feel you can get away with it and if you’re certain you can avoid causing property damage, do as thou wilt. Some nearby folks might even enjoy seeing the works shot well into the air. We feel more comfortable by leaving the pros in charge.

Unfortunately, this discussion can be filed the same way we’re taking positions on many of our arguments these days. All of us seem to be well-versed in our “rights” and maybe less versed in the “rights of others.” We’re less interested in “the right thing.” We make a plea for reason and understanding. We also know that any decision anyone makes is likely to infuriate someone, because we’re looking for places to deposit our anger.