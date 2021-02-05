OUR VIEW: Legislators could have avoided skipping line

The Illinois legislature needs to leap into the future.

Even as they dawdled through the veto session, legislators complained about not being able to read late bills with hundreds of pages. (As though they’re regularly reading through bills of that length when given the time.)

They had to meet in the Bank of Springfield Center because state law requires the lawmakers to meet in person. One thing they did not do in that session was change the in-person law. So more measures affecting the people most in need right now are being taken.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced lawmakers were being reclassified for COVID-19 vaccination. The legislators are now part of Phase 1B, a group that includes those 65 and older and essential workers like police, firefighters, teachers and grocery employees. Pritzker made the change because “many legislators asked because there is so much work to be done.”

Yes, there’s plenty of work to be done in Springfield. The essential employees included in this group also have plenty of work to do, and they’ve been working quite efficiently for nearly a year.

We wouldn’t call our legislature “efficient.”