OUR VIEW: Legislators could have avoided skipping line
OUR VIEW: Legislators could have avoided skipping line

Marielle Fricchione, immunization program medical director and a pediatrician with the Department of Public Health, brings the COVID-19 vaccines for five front-line medical workers at Loretto Hospital in Chicago.

 Jose M. Osorio, Chicago Tribune

The Illinois legislature needs to leap into the future.

Even as they dawdled through the veto session, legislators complained about not being able to read late bills with hundreds of pages. (As though they’re regularly reading through bills of that length when given the time.)

They had to meet in the Bank of Springfield Center because state law requires the lawmakers to meet in person. One thing they did not do in that session was change the in-person law. So more measures affecting the people most in need right now are being taken.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced lawmakers were being reclassified for COVID-19 vaccination. The legislators are now part of Phase 1B, a group that includes those 65 and older and essential workers like police, firefighters, teachers and grocery employees. Pritzker made the change because “many legislators asked because there is so much work to be done.”

Yes, there’s plenty of work to be done in Springfield. The essential employees included in this group also have plenty of work to do, and they’ve been working quite efficiently for nearly a year.

We wouldn’t call our legislature “efficient.”

The world has, in fewer than 12 months, created a new way to work. Zoom and other virtual meeting places have revolutionized the way we’re doing things.

If legislators are nudging their way to the front of the line, they need to OK remote lawmaking. That’s a step forward.

