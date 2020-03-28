OUR VIEW: Let caution continue to rule during coronavirus

When baking, it’s important to follow the instructions of those who know.
Leave something in the oven too long, and the dish is destroyed, and no one can enjoy it.
Take something out too soon? Many things can happen. Sometimes, everything still works out fine. Sometimes, overcooked is the worst thing that can happen to the food. And sometimes, a food not thoroughly cooked can make us ill. In tragic cases, the mistake is fatal.
President Trump is at the forefront of a number of people who are anxious for our country and the world to get back to normal. Particularly its economy.
That’s completely understandable. The further we get from normal, the further away the possibilities of a quick return to normalcy seem.
After a week, many of us have had enough of sitting disconnected from the world when we feel perfectly fine.
You have free articles remaining.
Here’s the thing: If we’re feeling fine, that means the plan is working, so far. That’s one of the most bizarre things about this most bizarre of existences: Winning is defined by keeping our health. There’s no prize at the end of the ride. Our trophies are our lives. We’ll have to work twice as hard to cover half the progress we’d made.
We urge President Trump to rely on best medical advice regarding his "back to business" by Easter suggestion. Giving us a hopeful goal is helpful, and removes the agony of indecision that’s leaving us in this unnerving limbo. In addition, the image of full churches on Easter Sunday after weeks of empty houses of worship is powerful and optimistic image.
There is an obvious balancing act between public health and the economy, but let's not get ahead of ourselves. Who knows where we'll be in a week? We need to proceed with care and logic about our response to this pandemic.
Although most of us probably don’t need testing, there still every reason to stay home. We have more to ride out, but we may or may not see a significant increase. We’re definitely more ahead of the curve on social distancing than those in New York.
This isn’t a microwave pizza, and the country is not college bachelors cleaning out their freezer.
We don’t need to rush back to attempts at normalcy and put ourselves in a worse position than we were three weeks ago. From an economic standpoint, the sooner the better, but also from an economic and health standpoint, coming back too early and then having to reinstate sanctions, would be absolutely crippling on both fronts.
As has been said by many...let the data guide us. And here’s hoping for an early summer.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!