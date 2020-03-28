OUR VIEW: Let caution continue to rule during coronavirus

When baking, it’s important to follow the instructions of those who know.

Leave something in the oven too long, and the dish is destroyed, and no one can enjoy it.

Take something out too soon? Many things can happen. Sometimes, everything still works out fine. Sometimes, overcooked is the worst thing that can happen to the food. And sometimes, a food not thoroughly cooked can make us ill. In tragic cases, the mistake is fatal.

President Trump is at the forefront of a number of people who are anxious for our country and the world to get back to normal. Particularly its economy.

That’s completely understandable. The further we get from normal, the further away the possibilities of a quick return to normalcy seem.

After a week, many of us have had enough of sitting disconnected from the world when we feel perfectly fine.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Here’s the thing: If we’re feeling fine, that means the plan is working, so far. That’s one of the most bizarre things about this most bizarre of existences: Winning is defined by keeping our health. There’s no prize at the end of the ride. Our trophies are our lives. We’ll have to work twice as hard to cover half the progress we’d made.