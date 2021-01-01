OUR VIEW: Let Rueter, Wagoner serve as examples

Macon County won again this week.

Macon County State’s Attorney Scott Rueter, elected in November, has added his opponent in that election, Tammy Wagoner, as a prosecutor in the office.

In a time of differences splitting families as well as the nation, this move is one that should give everyone the feeling we can somehow reach a place where we can agree.

If Rueter and Wagoner are societal outliers in their ability to work through differences, then maybe they can serve as inspiration to those of us who have built walls instead of fences.

When we endorsed Rueter for the office earlier this year, we described the race as "one of those contests that delights voters." Wagoner's resume includes a previous stint in her new job along with an acclaimed worker with the Piatt County State’s Attorney. Rueter is back in the Macon County State’s Attorney post after 15 years in the public defender’s office.

In our editorial board discussions before the election, the pair staked similar positions. While understanding that some portions of the community have a mistrust and distaste for the court system's mechanics. The word "disenfranchised" came up. Both pledged efforts to reduce that gap of understanding.