OUR VIEW: Let the media do its job, legislators

Sometimes essential jobs are only essential to a point.
The State of Illinois quickly placed journalists in the “essential jobs” category when COVID-19-related shutdowns were imposed last year. We were and are grateful, and feel as though we held up our end of the bargain with ongoing reporting about the virus and the reaction, along with the hundreds of other topics we’ve covered at this unique moment in history.
Reporters need access to continue to report on, and indeed watchdog, at this point more than ever. This is not a time to allow public works to go on without being closely watched. If we wish to help the state and its citizens recover from the ravages of a coronavirus, reporters need access. The media has played an important and vital role thus far as Illinois continues to battle cronyism, secrecy and corruption. The media is needed to distribute information about laws, spending issues, public safety and anything else that comes under the jurisdiction of Illinois’ Congress.
The state’s lame-duck legislative session in the Bank of Springfield Center opened Friday with unacceptable restrictions on media members.
A letter to House Speaker Michael Madigan signed by more than two dozen reporters said the restrictions “would impair our collective ability to accurately and thoroughly cover the proceedings of the Illinois General Assembly.”
The restrictions have nothing to do with security. They are in theory pandemic-related. But just as other professionals have been forced to adapt their work efforts to protect the safety of themselves and others, reporters have figured out social distancing, wearing masks while conducting interviews and regular sanitization of equipment used.
Limited access hampered the coverage of sessions in May 2020 as well, to the benefit of no one. In addition, the May sessions allowed for outdoor interviews. Those interviews will be less available in January’s cold.
The main floor of the Bank Of Springfield Center is 40,000 square feet, more than enough room for both legislators and credentialed media. Socially safe seating is essentially already used in the House. The media members’ letter also details ways in which communication and reporters could be allowed to do their jobs without danger or disruption.
The House needs to revise the restrictions immediately.