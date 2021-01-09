OUR VIEW: Let the media do its job, legislators

Sometimes essential jobs are only essential to a point.

The State of Illinois quickly placed journalists in the “essential jobs” category when COVID-19-related shutdowns were imposed last year. We were and are grateful, and feel as though we held up our end of the bargain with ongoing reporting about the virus and the reaction, along with the hundreds of other topics we’ve covered at this unique moment in history.

Reporters need access to continue to report on, and indeed watchdog, at this point more than ever. This is not a time to allow public works to go on without being closely watched. If we wish to help the state and its citizens recover from the ravages of a coronavirus, reporters need access. The media has played an important and vital role thus far as Illinois continues to battle cronyism, secrecy and corruption. The media is needed to distribute information about laws, spending issues, public safety and anything else that comes under the jurisdiction of Illinois’ Congress.

The state’s lame-duck legislative session in the Bank of Springfield Center opened Friday with unacceptable restrictions on media members.