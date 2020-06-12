OUR VIEW: Let's take to heart what the flag represents

Even so, we can come to easily overlook the significance of the symbol. The flag is one of a handful of things that immediately represents the United States on sight. There will always be individuals and iconic images that represent the United States, but the flag is the longest-lasting and the one that's as close to permanent of any we have.

The flag is the one symbol our society has chosen as the one to be consecrated. When the flag passes, we expect one another to show respect: quiet, salute in some way, remove your hat.

It's been years since the United States Congress pondered a "Flag Desecration Amendment" (or "the Flag-burning Amendment"). Yet flag desecration is a subject that rises in discussion regularly.

The history of Flag Day goes to 1861, when the first form of it was suggested. On May 30, 1916, President Woodrow Wilson issued a presidential proclamation establishing a national Flag Day on June 14. Although it is not an official federal holiday, in August 1949, National Flag Day was established by an Act of Congress. The date commemorates the adoption of the flag of the United States, which happened on June 14, 1777, by resolution of the Second Continental Congress.