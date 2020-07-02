OUR VIEW: Let's vow to make improvements

As we mark the nation’s independence with our Fourth of July celebrations, we’re tempted to look back on our history and imagine what those who built the country might think of us today.
Maybe it’s best that we don’t. As we’ve seen while statues tumble, buildings names change and outrage rules the day, we can’t come to a consensus on how we feel about our history. We seem to have even lost our ability to see anything outside our own experience.
Regardless of our specific feelings about specific periods of our history, we can recognize that work, dedication and sacrifice have all played a key role throughout the United States’ 244 years.
That may be the place where we’re incapable of measuring up.
We haven’t done very well recently. In fact, we can probably say we have been weighed and measured and we have been found wanting.
We’re battling an invisible foe, a microscopic enemy that’s found a foothold and is making our lives miserable. We have almost six months’ worth of evidence showing us what appears to have worked and what measures have been mediocre ideas. Yet because too many of us think we know better than whatever advice is being disseminated, the United States stands on the precipice of what would be a second shutdown.
The ridiculous comments last week from Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul almost perfectly sum up our present COVID-19 status. “We shouldn't presume,” he said, “that a group of experts somehow knows what's best for everyone." His suggestion on battling the coronavirus? “Optimism.”
On top of that, our country’s centuries-long racial divide has again increased from permanent smoldering to loud and sometimes violent fiery protests.
At least maybe our evenings will be quieter as our neighbors reduce their fireworks shows in the aftermath of the Fourth.
If you’re under the age of 70, you’re living through the biggest challenges the United States has faced in your lifetime. When we compare ourselves and our lives to sacrifices made by our ancestors, we’re fallen well short of where we’d like to think we are.
Maybe we could use an inspirational speech, if we could avoid our tendency to automatically dismiss everything said by someone who says one thing with which we disagree.
That’s a pessimistic if realistic evaluation of the state of our union in July 2020.
But as John Belushi said when rousing his friends in the film “Animal House,” it wasn’t over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor.
We know how good we can be. We know how to build a better world. The moment we’re willing to give up something so the person next to us can suffer a little less is the moment we are all at our most human. If we look deep inside ourselves, we know none of us have to do it all. We just need to do our part. We’re capable of that. And if we do our best and do our parts, we should be willing to live with the outcome, because we had no other options.
If we attempt to adhere to the values we assign our past citizens, we can build the society we think we are destined to have.
As we mark our independence from what our forefathers viewed as tyranny, wouldn’t it be nice to throw off our own tyranny?
