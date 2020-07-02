OUR VIEW: Let's vow to make improvements

On top of that, our country’s centuries-long racial divide has again increased from permanent smoldering to loud and sometimes violent fiery protests.

At least maybe our evenings will be quieter as our neighbors reduce their fireworks shows in the aftermath of the Fourth.

If you’re under the age of 70, you’re living through the biggest challenges the United States has faced in your lifetime. When we compare ourselves and our lives to sacrifices made by our ancestors, we’re fallen well short of where we’d like to think we are.

Maybe we could use an inspirational speech, if we could avoid our tendency to automatically dismiss everything said by someone who says one thing with which we disagree.

That’s a pessimistic if realistic evaluation of the state of our union in July 2020.

But as John Belushi said when rousing his friends in the film “Animal House,” it wasn’t over when the Germans bombed Pearl Harbor.