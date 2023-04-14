That “extension” we’ve been given for our state and federal taxes isn’t the favor that the Internal Revenue Service wants us to think it is. Nevertheless, taxpayers have until midnight on Tuesday, April 18, to tend to taxpaying duties.

Taxes are a thing that no one likes and from which everybody benefits in some way. We’re always up for a discussion about redundancies and bad government spending. But this isn’t that conversation.

The usual tax deadline is April 15. But tax law backs the deadline up if the 15th is on a weekend, and April 17 is the Emancipation Day federal and state holiday. Next year, April 15 falls on a Monday.

The best way to avoid a failure to file penalty is to file your return by the due date or request an automatic six-month extension. You can file a tax extension by mailing Form 4868 to the IRS or paying the tax you owe via Direct Pay, the Electronic Federal Tax Payment System (EFTPS) or credit or debit card by the tax due date. Most of the best tax software platforms can also electronically file an extension on your behalf.

More IRS agents have been hired since a significant funding increase last year. That controversial decision remains under debate in Congress. Meanwhile, the IRS has operated on tech components dating back to the administration. Hiring freezes have left the IRS with only around 6% of its employees under age 30.

The IRS estimates $1 trillion in taxes are lost in assorted ways. Collecting even a small portion of that is a significant amount, and the thought is more of the “wealthy” will pay their fair share.

(“Wealthy,” of course, is a relative term. But we’d agree that a doubled salary or adding a zero to the annual salary make more difference to a person with a five-figure income than a seven-figure one.)

Some tips and reminders for the season:

• A new social media scam tells circulating on social media tells taxpayers to use wage information on a tax return to claim false credits in hopes of getting a big refund.

• You can file a deadline extension request. But the extension to file later is not an extension to pay taxes. Owed taxes should be paid before the due date to avoid penalties.

• Get familiar with and take advantage of changes to credits and deductions.

• The IRS offers tax resources and information designed to help members of the military community with their sometimes complex tax situations.