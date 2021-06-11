OUR VIEW: Liquor move good decision by council

Sometimes the optics of a decision can make the decision appear worse than it should.

That’s the case with the Decatur City Council’s decision to amend the city’s liquor code. Alcohol sales are now allowed on Sundays between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m.

Liquor sales regulations can be distinct wherever you go. “Distinct” can also be read as “confusing.” At one time, there may have been good reason to block off the 6-10 a.m. Sunday stretch. Now, it can confuse those who see someone purchasing liquor at 7 a.m. on a Saturday but have the same purchase refused on a Sunday.

One of the examples cited by Assistant City Manager Jon Kindseth is the opportunity for those planning t spend a day boating to purchase their alcohol in the morning. Kindseth also spoke delicately as he pointed out “fewer and fewer cities are trying to regulate the morals of the community, if I can say it that way, and just say ‘if you want to buy beer at six o'clock on a Sunday morning, that's up to you.’ ”

The city is also working on a larger overhaul of the liquor code, which has many more categories than a typical city.

While the optics of this decision could hint at an insatiable desire for alcohol in Decatur, it’s actually a decision that better reflects the realities of life in 2021.

