OUR VIEW: Listen to Decatur schools' stakeholders

"Reset" may be an odd word to describe what's going to happen at Decatur Public Schools after the winter break. But that's what's planned.

Decatur's schools have -- not unexpectedly -- seen a share of struggles since opening. Just getting students to school has been a challenge because of a shortage of bus drivers. Once the students get into their buildings, they find staff vacancies. Discipline issues have weighed heavily. Students have been appearing in front of the board, complaining about fights in and around the school.

If that hasn't been enough, the uncertainty of COVID has played havoc with everyone involved, sapping what little morale has remained.

The “reset” will include regular input from the Superintendent's Youth Advisory Council and the student ambassadors.

The district plans a “boot camp” the first week of January, with grade-level meetings to review the Student Code of Conduct, from dress code violations to physical altercations and threats to staff. Administrators will have behavior intervention manuals, all staff will receive training in de-escalation techniques, administrators will have monthly discipline meetings, and restorative practices for students will serve as a proactive way to address student concerns.

Additional plans and requirements will be implemented through 2022, including student identification badges, uniformed security personnel in elementary buildings, additional cameras, additional perimeter checks, and wands for metal detection scanning at Stephen Decatur and the high schools.

The board still plans on implementing elements of the previous board's Resolution on Racism and developing a revised discipline system.

Recognizing there are issues is the first step toward any potential solution. Some of the problems -- lingering COVID and struggling with a return to in-class learning -- are new. But discipline issues have always been and will always be part of school life.

To properly address those issues and others, it's vital for every stakeholder -- teachers, students, parents, administrators -- to be heard.

Our children's future depends on it.

